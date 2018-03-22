Report: Terrelle Pryor nearing deal with Jets

Getty Images

It appears Terrelle Pryor apparently has decided his next destination.

The free agent receiver is closing in on a deal with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The sides are “hammering out the final details and should be done tonight,” per Rapoport.

Pryor also visited Seattle, and the Browns expressed interest.

He joins a Jets team where he likely sees plenty of snaps. The team’s top returning receivers are Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunw and Jermaine Kearse, with questions surrounding Anderson and Enunw.

Pryor’s one season in Washington didn’t work out, but he had 1,007 receiving yards in 2016.