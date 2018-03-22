Report: Tramon Williams returns to Packers

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramon Williams is returning to the Packers on a two-year deal, according to James Jones of NFL Media.

Williams, 35, spent eight years of his career with the Packers, leaving after the 2014 season. He was in Cleveland two years and Arizona last year.

His best season came in 2010 when he made six interceptions and defensed 20 passes in earning Pro Bowl honors. He then helped the Packers seal the Super Bowl.

Williams has played in 167 games with 130 starts, making 32 interceptions and 140 pass breakups.

The Packers signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet, but the Bears matched. They also showed interest in Bashaud Breeland and Trumaine Johnson.

So Williams adds some much needed depth to the Packers’ secondary.