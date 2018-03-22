Seahawks bring back Mike Davis

AP

The Seahawks turned Mike Davis into the free agent market, and now they’ve brought him home.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to a one-year deal with the running back, who was available when they didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent.

Davis visited the Rams and Lions, before returning to the team that didn’t want to offer him $1.907 million just over a week ago.

The 25-year-old Davis had some solid performances for the Seahawks down the stretch, with a 16-carry, 64-yard game against the Eagles and a 15-carry, 64-yard game against the Jaguars in December.

That was enough to bring him back, as they try to retool an offense as they tear down a defense.