Thirteen teams watched Johnny Manziel throw

Posted by Charean Williams on March 22, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
George Whitfield

More than two years after he last played in the NFL, Johnny Manziel still attracts attention. He drew 13 teams to watch him throw at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day.

Scouts from the Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Patriots, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Bucs were on hand, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

The Broncos were not among the teams to scout Manziel despite an earlier report from KUSA’s Mike Klis, who since has tweeted a correction clarifying the Broncos were not present.

Manziel’s private coach, George Whitfield, took the quarterback through the throwing session. Manziel had 38 throws to receivers and tight ends, according to Whitfield, and was “stronger” and had “more horsepower.”

Manziel, 25, went 2-6 in his two seasons in Cleveland after the Browns made him a first-round pick. Off-field troubles and work ethic hampered his first NFL try, but having cleaned up his act, Manziel hopes for a second chance to do better.

The former Heisman Trophy winner remains talented, which gives him at least a remote chance to catch on somewhere.

  8. nhpats says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    Watch BB pick up Manziel and turn him into the next Jimmy Garapolo.

    I hope so, since they gave the last one away for next to nothing.

  9. Wait- Scouts from the Browns were there? To scout the quarterback they cut??
    If the Browns re-signed him, that would be the most Browns thing ever.

  10. Nobody will take another chance on him, too many good QB’s out there. He is behaving himself
    simply because he is broke..His 1st big check and he will right back to being party boy.

  11. Watch him come to KC as and Andy Reid project. Big red will groom him to be worth trade bait in a couple years

  12. Hmm, kind of counters the last article in which you portrayed Elway as nothing more than an adversary to “THAT ONE GUY”. Good job, fellas. You’re doing a real bang-up job.

  13. He is only 25 and won’t cost a draft pick or much money. If I was a QB needy team I’d let him try out. If he doesn’t make it just cut him. Worth the risk.

  15. I don’t root against anyone, unless they’ve done some heinous crime. He was just immature.

    The NFL needs 32 good to great QB’s and the NFL does not have that. So why root against a better league? Bad karma, anyway…

  16. It’s silly that Manziel can’t even get a camp contract.

    It’s not as absurd as Kaep not getting a camp contract, but it’s still silly.

  17. I hope he really has things turned around. It’s not an easy thing to do, and many people can never get over the hump. I don’t know if he should be playing in the NFL or not, but if that gave him enough incentive to get clean and sober, then the NFL has done a lot for him already. I am skeptical but wish him well

  19. 13 more teams than showed up to watch Kapernick work out in Houston, correct? And they were there for SD Pro day, Johnny was the qb for some receivers, coulda been anybody. Wonder if they paid him with a 40 and some slim jims.

  23. All that matters for Johnny is his athletic ability. Like Kaep, if anyone gives Manziel a job, it will be as a wildcat/option QB for the occasional trick play, not as a starter or backup. Since NFL teams normally don’t waste roster spots on trick play QBs that get on the field only a few plays a season, if I were Johnny, I wouldn’t hold my breath on the NFL. He needs to go to the CFL and improve his passing skills.

  24. nhpats says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    Watch BB pick up Manziel and turn him into the next Jimmy Garapolo.

    This has to be the stupidest comment I have ever read on PFT. But consider the source.

  25. Manziel’s picked up some “horsepower”… that’s very intriguing.
    Low horsepower is why Brady was picked so low in the 2000 draft.
    I wish they would publish everyone’s rated HP at the combine.

  26. can’t believe your cleveland clowns watched him. what a mega bust johnny drunko was. if the clowns signed him, hahahahhahahha

  28. fosnomore says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Browns were attending? Dude wrecked the Browns, not this league.
    You must be new to the NFL, and to the Browns organization.

  29. bigbencrybaby says:
    March 22, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    The author of this story said Manziel remains talented. Who the hell was he watching?
    Were you there watching him?

  31. I think it’s funny that Pats fans think that BB is coaching after 2018. Your 2019 coach is McDaniels. That’s why he stayed. Bill doesn’t give a rats rearend how the Pats do after this year.

  33. Weren’t they there to watch San Diego’s pro day? It amazes me how some folks continue to slobber over this guy and make him the story.

Leave a Reply

