Thirteen teams watched Johnny Manziel throw

More than two years after he last played in the NFL, Johnny Manziel still attracts attention. He drew 13 teams to watch him throw at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day.

Scouts from the Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Patriots, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Bucs were on hand, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

The Broncos were not among the teams to scout Manziel despite an earlier report from KUSA’s Mike Klis, who since has tweeted a correction clarifying the Broncos were not present.

Manziel’s private coach, George Whitfield, took the quarterback through the throwing session. Manziel had 38 throws to receivers and tight ends, according to Whitfield, and was “stronger” and had “more horsepower.”

Manziel, 25, went 2-6 in his two seasons in Cleveland after the Browns made him a first-round pick. Off-field troubles and work ethic hampered his first NFL try, but having cleaned up his act, Manziel hopes for a second chance to do better.

The former Heisman Trophy winner remains talented, which gives him at least a remote chance to catch on somewhere.