Thursday morning one liners

Former Bills C Eric Wood has sold his house to the team’s LB coach.

The Baker Mayfield/Dolphins chatter continues to gain steam.

Adding DE Adrian Clayborn gives the Patriots needed depth.

The Jets were in full force at QB Sam Darnold‘s pro day.

The Ravens continue to look at WR depth.

The Bengals won’t let a Vontaze Burfict suspension hold them back (they must be used to them by now).

Darnold made a good impression on a large Browns contingent.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier was helping the team do some scouting.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is pining for some old Oilers throwbacks.

The Colts were glad to give G Jack Mewhort another chance after some knee problems.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey acknowledged that losing CB Aaron Colvin is going to hurt them.

The Titans are considering the impact DT Ndamukong Suh would make for their defense.

The Broncos need to add TE depth if they want to maximize QB Case Keenum.

The Chiefs’ plan at RB is confusing to some.

Looking at the Chargers’ track record on draft trades.

Former Raiders star Rod Woodson isn’t a big Jon Gruden fan.

The Cowboys would have made more headlines if they signed the other Joe Thomas.

Former G Justin Pugh said goodbye to Giants fans.

Resetting the free agent outlook for the Eagles.

Washington’s targets are also visiting other teams.

Not everything thinks ESPN hiring former Bears coach John Fox is a good move.

New TE Luke Willson is fired up to join his hometown Lions.

The Packers are making more noise in free agency, but the overall results aren’t that different.

The Vikings added long snapper depth.

The Falcons are confident they can fill their remaining holes in free agency and the draft.

A look at the latest known Panthers bidder.

Saints QB Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton will be honorary pallbearers at owner Tom Benson’s funeral.

The latest Buccaneers additions were all combine snubs.

The Cardinals have needs beyond QB in the draft.

The Rams are awaiting word on their free agent pursuit of Suh.

The 49ers have some health concerns about key players.

Taking a look at the Seahawks’ future OL issues.