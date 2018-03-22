Tony Romo shoots 5-over in PGA event

Getty Images

Tony Romo appears better at his day job. So to speak.

Romo got rave reviews for his first year working as an NFL analyst on CBS. His golf game, though, got panned Thursday.

The former Cowboys quarterback shot a 5-over 77, tying for 128th as of now and ahead of only three players, in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Romo received a sponsor exemption into the tournament.

The Golf Channel studio team commented, via Mike Doocy of DFW’s Fox4, that “this is like a Division III quarterback starting in a Super Bowl.” (It actually would have been funnier if the line had been a “Division I-AA quarterback starting in a Super Bowl” since Romo played at Division I-AA Northern Illinois and never made a Super Bowl.)

Romo is a plus-0.3 handicap who has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open three times.

Romo began the tournament +200000 to win, according to ESPN Stats Info, which don’t appear quite long enough odds.