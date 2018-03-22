Vikings expected to sign Tom Compton

Getty Images

The Vikings are reportedly set to add to their offensive line by signing a player away from one of their NFC North rivals.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that offensive lineman Tom Compton is expected to sign with the team assuming he passes a physical. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Compton, who grew up in Minnesota, entered the league as a sixth-round pick in Washington in 2012 and spent last season with the Bears. He made five starts and appeared in 11 games for Chicago.

Compton has experience at both guard and tackle. The Vikings have a pair of free agents from last year’s line — right guard Joe Berger and reserve Jeremiah Sirles — so Compton would give them some needed depth at the least in the event neither one returns.