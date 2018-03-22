Zach Mettenberger joins Spring League

Getty Images

When it comes to quarterbacks with NFL experience, Johnny Manziel won’t be alone in the four-team Spring League. Former NFL quarterback Zach Mettenberger has joined the Spring League, too.

A sixth-round pick of the Titans in 2014, Mettenberger has 14 regular-season appearances and 10 regular-season starts. He threw for more than 2,300 yards in two years with the Titans.

Cut after 2015, Mettenberger spent time in 2016 with the Chargers and Steelers. He was out of the NFL for all of 2017.

The Spring League will play a two-week season, with games on April 7 and April 12.