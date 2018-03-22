Zay Jones’ father says receiver is “gonna be fine”

Getty Images

The father of Bills wide receiver Zay Jones said he was “gonna be fine” after Monday’s naked, bloody arrest.

Robert Jones (the longtime NFL linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys) tweeted out word that his son was with him and in good hands, and thanking fans for their interest after the bizarre situation.

The Bills wideout was arrested for felony vandalism after kicking out a window and screaming “I’m going to fight for Jesus” during an incident in Los Angeles.

Thank you for your prayers everyone 🙏🏽! Zay is with me and his mom! He’s gonna be fine! We love y’all! — Robert Jones (@robertjonesLB55) March 21, 2018

Zay Jones has been released from jail on $20,000 bond.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors did not immediately file a case against Jones and have asked police to further investigate the matter.

The Bills have given the standard statement of awareness but have added little more about the strange incident. Jones was their second-round pick from East Carolina last year, but struggled through a shoulder injury which required surgery in January. He finished the year with 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns (as if that’s the important thing at the moment).