Aldon Smith arrested again

Getty Images

Former Raiders and 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith has been arrested once again.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Smith was arrested this morning in San Francisco for violating a court order to stay away from the victim in a domestic violence case that got him arrested earlier this month.

In that incident, Smith’s fiancee accused him of biting her wrists. He was charged with domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism. He has a court date next month.

Smith said he would enter substance abuse rehab after his previous arrest.

Once among the best pass rushers in the NFL, Smith is currently suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Although he is just 28 years old, he may never play in the NFL again.