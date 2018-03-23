Allen Hurns does two-year, $12 million deal in Dallas

Getty Images

With receiver Allen Hurns agreeing to terms in Dallas, a question lingers regarding Dez Bryant‘s status on the roster.

Here’s another fact to add to the broader formula: Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hurns’ deal is worth $12 million over two years. Bryant, in contrast, will make $12.5 million in 2018 alone.

While it’s an apples-and-oranges proposition at one level, the fact that Hurns will make less in two years than Bryant will make in one suggests that the Cowboys still intend to put a salary squeeze on Dez.

Sure, Hurns hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2015. But Bryant hasn’t had one since 2014. And Hurns has been playing with Blake Bortles.

The Cowboys have consistently sent signals that, eventually, Bryant will be asked to take less. For now, that hasn’t happened. With Hurns in the fold, maybe the Cowboys will now implement the plan to get some bucks back from Bryant.

In short, Hurns hasn’t been performing like a No. 1 receiver, and he’s getting paid that way. Bryant isn’t playing like a No. 1 receiver, and he soon won’t be paid like one, either.