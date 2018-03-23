Allen Hurns does two-year, $12 million deal in Dallas

March 23, 2018
With receiver Allen Hurns agreeing to terms in Dallas, a question lingers regarding Dez Bryant‘s status on the roster.

Here’s another fact to add to the broader formula: Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hurns’ deal is worth $12 million over two years. Bryant, in contrast, will make $12.5 million in 2018 alone.

While it’s an apples-and-oranges proposition at one level, the fact that Hurns will make less in two years than Bryant will make in one suggests that the Cowboys still intend to put a salary squeeze on Dez.

Sure, Hurns hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2015. But Bryant hasn’t had one since 2014. And Hurns has been playing with Blake Bortles.

The Cowboys have consistently sent signals that, eventually, Bryant will be asked to take less. For now, that hasn’t happened. With Hurns in the fold, maybe the Cowboys will now implement the plan to get some bucks back from Bryant.

In short, Hurns hasn’t been performing like a No. 1 receiver, and he’s getting paid that way. Bryant isn’t playing like a No. 1 receiver, and he soon won’t be paid like one, either.

  2. Not a Cowboy fan but I think this is a really solid signing for them. I think Hurns is a legitimate no 2 receiver in the NFL and I think he will blossom if Dak can get his act together again.

  4. While Dez hasn’t had 1000 yard seasons, 800yds and 7TDs average is much better than 470 yds and 2.5TDs and missing over 1/3 of the games to injury.

    If the Cowboys cut Dez for Hurns, the fan base can get real excited over not having a WR have over 450 yds and 3 TDs a season.

  6. last year the entire offense suffered because of Zekes suspension. The year before Bryant had injuries all season. on top of that Romo and Bryant played together for years and had great timing. Daks first year he missed 4 games to injuries and played injured in several more. Look Bryants best year was when Demarco Murray ran for 1800 yards…if Zeke plays 16 games, his timing is better with Dak there is no reason he can’t be a 1000 + yard #1 receiver again.

  10. Hurns will soon find out Dak isn’t much of an upgrade over Bortles. It’s not a mystery that Dez’ production dropped when Dak took over as QB. Part of the problem with Dez is he runs routes over 10 yards. Dak can’t see that far.

  11. Problem with Hurns is he can’t stay healthy. Problem with Bryant is his ego won’t let him understand he is no longer an elite receiver and can’t get separation from a defender. Add those 2 together and that’s a glaring problem for 18.5 mil in combined salary next year IMO.

  12. I think trying to get Dez to take a paycut is the way to go but considering the fact that worse as well older wr’s have been getting anywhere from 9mil-16mil per year contracts, I think by the Cowboys releasing him, he’ll get somewhere around 13mil/season with another team so perhaps with the way contracts are being handed out, he isn’t overly overpaid

  13. To further my earlier commment…Earl wants to play for Dallas, Seattle wants to get rid of him, and Dallas needs him to help with the young bulls in the secondary. Perfect match! Draft Kirk! Bye Dez!

  14. TWill and Beasley look to be the odd guys out. Especially Beasley who is due $3.5M ($1M in dead money if cut) and they just drafted Switzer last year. They will probably keep Dez this year and then cut ties with him when the dead money charge will only be $4M (as opposed to $8M this year).

