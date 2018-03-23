Andre Roberts signs one-year deal with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets announced they signed receiver Andre Roberts to a one-year contract.

While Roberts made only one catch for the Falcons last season, he averaged 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns. The Jets expect him to take over those duties for them.

Roberts, 30, has averaged 23.4 yards in his career on kickoff returns with one touchdown and 8.1 yards on punt returns with two scores.

In eight seasons, he has played for four teams. The Cardinals made him a third-round pick in 2013, and he also spent time with Washington and Detroit as well as the one season he spent in Atlanta.