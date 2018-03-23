Arrest made in Super Bowl week burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s house

Getty Images

When Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to his Foxboro, Massachusetts home after the Super Bowl, he discovered that he’d been burglarized. Now a man has been arrested for the crime.

Foxboro police announced today that they have arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida and charged him with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Police also identified two suspects they are actively searching for: 26-year-old Shayne Denn and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell. Police are hoping for help from the public in finding those two suspects.

Gronkowski will get back some items that police recovered from Almeida, including an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s. Police are still trying to recover guns that were stolen from the house.