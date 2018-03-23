Browns owner attends Josh Allen’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is scouting quarterbacks. He was at USC’s Pro Day on Wednesday to watch Sam Darnold. He is in Wyoming today to watch Josh Allen workout, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns sent a contingent of eight people to see Allen.

General Manager John Dorsey spent time with Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl before Allen’s workout. Bohl also coached Carson Wentz at North Dakota State.

The Browns appear serious about taking a quarterback with the first choice and are looking at all four of the top prospects. They had a private workout with Josh Rosen at UCLA on Tuesday and did the same with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma on Thursday.

The question is: Who is going to be their guy?