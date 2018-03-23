Bucs bring back offensive lineman Evan Smith

Getty Images

The Bucs have been aggressive about working on both lines, but they brought back a familiar face on offense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bucs have brought back center-guard Evan Smith for a fifth season in Tampa.

Smith has started 28 games the last four seasons in Tampa, including six last year.

The Bucs made Ryan Jensen the highest-paid center in the game, and now have some reliable depth behind him. They’ve also acquired defensive linemen in bulk, which should make their practices a bit more competitive this year.