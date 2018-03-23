Cardinals sign Bene Benwikere

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed cornerback Bene Benwikere to a one-year deal.

Benwikere, 26, has played 39 career games with 14 starts. he spent three seasons with Carolina after it made him a fifth-round pick and was with Dallas last season.

The Cowboys obtained him in a trade with Cincinnati at the end of the preseason, and he played 12 games last season.

For his career, Benwikere has made 111 tackles, two interceptions, 22 pass breakups, a sack and four fumble recoveries.