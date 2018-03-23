Corey Liuget takes “full responsibility” for four-game PED suspension

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, via multiple reports.

He released a statement:

“I made a mistake and take full responsibility,” Liuget said, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego. “As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well versed in the NFL’s policy on banned substances. As players, we’re told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it’s on you. Pretty cut and dry. You hear it and think, ‘That won’t be me; that can’t possibly happen to me.’ Yet, here I am, suspended four games, and it’s my fault. I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization. I hate that I won’t be there for my teammates to start the season, but I will turn this into a positive. When my number is called, you can count on me being ready to answer that call.”

Liuget, 28, made 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games in 2017. He has played seven seasons with the Chargers since they made him a first-round pick.