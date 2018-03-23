Dolphins signing Brock Osweiler

Getty Images

The Dolphins have a new backup quarterback, again going with a veteran with plenty of money who may or may not be able to play.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are signing Brock Osweiler.

He visited with the team today and they and he apparently liked what they saw.

The former second-round pick and one of the top free agents of the 2016 offseason has bounced from Denver to Houston to Cleveland and back to Denver.

Now, he’s got a clear path to the backup role behind Ryan Tannehill, and a familiar face in coach Adam Gase, who worked with him in Denver when he still was viewed to have potential.

The Dolphins turned to Jay Cutler last year when Tannehill was injured, and let backup Matt Moore walk into free agency.