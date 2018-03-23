E.J. Gaines agrees to terms with Browns

Getty Images

It took longer than he probably expected, but cornerback E.J. Gaines finally has a new home.

Gaines agreed to terms with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. It reunites him with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who coached Gaines from 2014-16 with the Rams.

Gaines, 26, also visited the Jets and Cardinals.

The signing of Gaines fills a need and gives the Browns more choices with the fourth overall pick. Many mock drafts have them taking Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Gaines made 59 tackles, forced three fumbles, broke up nine passes and had an interception in 11 games for the Bills last season.

He becomes the eighth free agent to join the Browns since the league year opened March 14. The Browns also have some interest in former Washington outside linebacker Junior Galette, according to Cabot, though Galette has yet to visit Cleveland.