Eagles’ Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge of injuring elderly woman

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted by a grand jury today in Houston on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl.

Bennett, who played for the Seahawks at the time and was attending the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl as a spectator while his brother Martellus Bennett played for the Patriots, is accused of rushing the field after the game and pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working at the stadium.

According to the indictment, Bennett was told he couldn’t access the field from the place where he was trying to gain entry, and instead of complying he pushed the woman aside, injuring her.

There is no word on the nature of the woman’s injuries, and there has been no explanation about why it took 13 months for charges to be brought.

It is unclear whether the Seahawks and Eagles knew about the incident when Bennett was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia last week.

The NFL could discipline Bennett under the league’s personal conduct policy, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.