Eagles’ Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge of injuring elderly woman

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted by a grand jury today in Houston on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl.

Bennett, who played for the Seahawks at the time and was attending the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl as a spectator while his brother Martellus Bennett played for the Patriots, is accused of rushing the field after the game and pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working at the stadium.

According to the indictment, Bennett was told he couldn’t access the field from the place where he was trying to gain entry, and instead of complying he pushed the woman aside, injuring her.

There is no word on the nature of the woman’s injuries, and there has been no explanation about why it took 13 months for charges to be brought.

It is unclear whether the Seahawks and Eagles knew about the incident when Bennett was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia last week.

The NFL could discipline Bennett under the league’s personal conduct policy, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

89 responses to “Eagles’ Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge of injuring elderly woman

  8. “I didn’t DO IT, and even if I did, I don’t have to follow YOUR instructions or rules”!
    And some folks wonder why they get rough handled by the Authority.

  11. So of the thousands of people who rush a field after the super bowl, you single michael bennett out? Pick a famous name out of the bunch? I also can’t imagine the extensive research you had to do to find out exactly who he was. SMH #moneygrab

  18. Michael Bennett Made the stupidest statement I ever heard a pro athlete ever make. He said I don’t like Matt Stafford much. He’s from Dallas, they killed the president (JFK). I hold it against him.

  22. playedthegame32 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    So of the thousands of people who rush a field after the super bowl, you single michael bennett out? Pick a famous name out of the bunch? I also can’t imagine the extensive research you had to do to find out exactly who he was. SMH #moneygrab

    ————————-
    So they singled him out from all the other guys that were shoving 66 year old parapalegics so they could pick on him?

  23. The best move the Seahawks made all offseason was getting rid of this malcontent loser (and that’s saying quite a bit considering they finally dumped the worst offensive coordinator in the league). Still waiting for this liars apology to the LVPD.

  29. dcnupe3 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    Wait…how was a 66 year old, paraplegic woman, “working” at the Super Bowl? Was she really doing security work

    Yeah because we’ve known for years that people in wheelchairs can’t do anything. Plus, it’s well known that everyone between the stands and the field are all security personnel. Right?

  35. Hello Mr.Bennett.Be Sure Your Sin Will Find You Out -Sin will take you farther than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay. –

  39. Maybe Howie Roseman will learn that No amount of great trades can take away the fact from bringing Bennett on can’t be justified.No way Roseman didn’t know about this.

    Bye Bye Bennett.

  40. dcnupe3 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    Wait…how was a 66 year old, paraplegic woman, “working” at the Super Bowl? Was she really doing security work?

    ————————
    They are trying to find ways to employ the disabled. Since all the person needs to do is sit there instructing people to go around the other way its a reasonably good role. They cant staff every little post and gate with commandos for physically stopping anyone that doesnt comply. They would assume that for purposes of spectator traffic within the security perimeters they just need folks that can give the right instructions and expect people not to just bully their way past. And if someone does they would identify and deal with the person as they are doing here. They would use video to go back and establish who it was, which would in itself be a tough task and take a long time, and then in this case I gotta think once they saw who they had to go after they got extra careful double checking everything and making sure it was all properly covered before moving on it.

  41. kingthielenscourt says:

    March 23, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    “I didn’t DO IT, and even if I did, I don’t have to follow YOUR instructions or rules”!
    And some folks wonder why they get rough handled by the Authority.

    Because that’s certainly grounds for excessive force, right? smh idiot!

  42. And the Eagles were more than happy to bring him aboard. Jason Kelce already proved he’s a brainless moron, so why not add Bennett?

  43. First question, who does this guy think he is? That’s sick and disturbing to even think about.

    Second question, why is a 66 year old paraplegic working tunnel security duty at a Super Bowl?

  44. You see, cowboys fans, this is how you’re supposed to feel if you’re a decent human being and your team employs someone like that

    ————————-
    Ah cowboy paranoia….SB champs and still acting like losers jealous of the cowboys….story has nothing to do with the cowboys…yet eagle fan cannot stop thinking about the cowboys….eagle fan=demented and sad, yet social.

    As for Michael Bennett…..just not a good guy. Unfortunately, there are more guys like this in the nfl and not enough class acts….take a knee gentlemen.

  47. Whoever hired a 66 year old paraplegic woman to secure an area that was likely to be bombarded with a bunch of fired up, juiced up, wild guys needs to be charged with endangering the welfare of the elderly as well.

  49. “You see, cowboys fans, this is how you’re supposed to feel if you’re a decent human being and your team employs someone like that”

    says the fan base that throws batteries at Santa.

  50. When I read the headline I believed this was gonna be from the Bennett hoax in Las Vegas casino … Figured that when Bennett ran through the lobby ‘fearing for his life’ he knocked over a woman …

  52. My bet is the thumbs downs I received are eagles fans (I am an eagle fan). I’m listening to the radio in Philly & fans are calling in saying ‘benefit of the doubt’, ‘why is a paraplegic working security?’…let me set you morons straight. HE KNOCKED OVER AN ELDERLY WOMAN IN A WHEEL CHAIR. what the bleep else can you think besides ‘scum bag’? Are you people for real that think that? This is HEINOUS, absolutely despicable regardless of whether he pushed her intentionally or not, wouldn’t a decent person stop and see if she’s okay? This dude needs to go and NEVER be employed in the nfl again. Unacceptable. Period

  55. “kingthielenscourt says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    “I didn’t DO IT, and even if I did, I don’t have to follow YOUR instructions or rules”!
    And some folks wonder why they get rough handled by the Authority.”

    Who are “they”? Classy man, real classy.

  57. As long as he has not done anything to antagonize the police departments they will work with him to get this resolved and not try to make it a big thing.

  59. playedthegame32 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    So of the thousands of people who rush a field after the super bowl, you single michael bennett out?
    —————————

    If he’s the only one to bum rush an elderly paraplegic, then yes.

  63. dcnupe3 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    Wait…how was a 66 year old, paraplegic woman, “working” at the Super Bowl? Was she really doing security work?
    —————————————————-
    Wait….what difference does that make?

  64. Bennett must have had really bad legal advice if he couldn’t put this one to rest quietly before now.

    Or he was too stupid to seek legal advice.

  65. Not in the least bit surprising. Like Richard Sherman, he’s been reading too many of his own press clippings. Just an entitled jerk.

  67. Christopher says:
    March 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    Seattle should reverse the trade if they were not upfront about this.

    southforidaslayer says:
    March 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    Seahawks think they pulled a fast one on Philly not so fast much more to come

    funshipm174 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 3:17 pm
    Maybe Howie Roseman will learn that No amount of great trades can take away the fact from bringing Bennett on can’t be justified.No way Roseman didn’t know about this.

    ——————————
    Since they only just idenfified that he was the person they were looking for I doubt Seattle or Roseman knew anything about this. Its a case where the teams are totally blindsided and not guilty of anything that they can be criticized. This one is all on MB himself.

  68. playedthegame32 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    So of the thousands of people who rush a field after the super bowl, you single michael bennett out? Pick a famous name out of the bunch? I also can’t imagine the extensive research you had to do to find out exactly who he was. SMH #moneygrab

    ——————

    Of all the people rushing the field how many shoved paraplegic old ladies out of the way?

  69. I’m sure with all the cameras they will be able to either prove or disprove these accusations. Until then I will restrain from the normal hating that has already ensued. If it’s true he needs to be cut immediately and hopefully no one picks him up. If untrue then this woman should be held accountable as well. Why has it taken 13 months for this to come out??

  71. Guarantee she loses the case. I mean seriously, what are the odds she knew exactly who he was. I guess age doesn’t matter when it comes to these bystanders trying to catch a free payday.

  73. whywerule says:
    March 23, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    Bennett must have had really bad legal advice if he couldn’t put this one to rest quietly before now.

    Or he was too stupid to seek legal advice.

    ————————-

    I’m going with option B

  74. dcnupe3 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    Wait…how was a 66 year old, paraplegic woman, “working” at the Super Bowl? Was she really doing security work?
    ________________________________

    It speaks volumes about you that this was your first reaction.
    None of it good.

  75. For him to be indicted there must be video or several reliable eye witnesses. Dude can’t play victim this time!

  78. The Eagles knew all about this , the charges will be dropped and Bennett will pay lots of cash in civil court or he will just pay the lady off the books . Bennett is a typical Seahawk scumbag just like Pete Carroll . Cant wait to see the Rams destroy whats left of that team for the next few years

  79. An absolutely no class thing to do. I wonder how many 65-yr olds consider themselves ‘elderly, though?!

  83. playedthegame32 says:

    So of the thousands of people who rush a field after the super bowl, you single michael bennett out?

    — No, she signaled out the jackass that ran her over.

  85. Here’s your 2018 nominee for The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award! Congratulations!

  86. Average Joe with an average income? Prison time. Any NFL player who makes 7 or 8 figures per annum? 6 hours of community service and a slap on the wrist type fine. That is how the elite money class differs from the average citizen. Money can buy almost anything in this country. The NFL probably won’t do anything either.

