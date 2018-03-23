Earl Thomas: I’m going to be rich and happy wherever I play

Getty Images

The Seahawks have lost Sheldon Richardson, Richard Sherman, Paul Richardson, Jimmy Graham and Michael Bennett already. Will Earl Thomas depart, too?

Seattle might or might not be in talks with other teams about trading the safety. Thomas seems to know about as much as we do.

“Hopefully I stay, but right now, nobody knows,” Thomas said recent in an interview with “Off the Ball” while visiting Ireland, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “It’s a guessing game, so we’ll see.”

Thomas has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension he signed after the 2013 season that made him the league’s highest-paid safety. He is scheduled to make $8.5 million in 2018.

Thomas already has threatened to holdout if he doesn’t get a new deal.

“In my case, whether I’m in Seattle or anywhere else, I’m going to be rich and happy regardless,” Thomas said. “So it’s a cut-throat league, but if you’re at the top of your game and you don’t give them any reasons to devalue, you’re good. That’s just how I look at it.”