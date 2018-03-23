Former Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga dies at 80

Getty Images

Wayne Huizenga, who once owned the Miami Dolphins and brought two other pro sports to South Florida has died.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Huizenga passed away Friday after a battle with cancer.

Huizenga first bought a partial stake in the Dolphins in 1990, and bought control of the team from Joe Robbie in 1993.

He eventually brought baseball and hockey to the South Florida region as original owner of the Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers as well.

Even after he sold controling interest in the Dolphins in 2008 to Stephen Ross, he retained a small share of the team, a testament to his passion for the local sports scene.

During his career as a businessman, Huizenga launched three Fortune 500 companies — Waste Management, Blockbuster Entertainment and AutoNation.

Our thoughts are with the Huizenga family at this time.