Giants signing Josh Mauro hit with four-game PED suspension

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants just signed Josh Mauro, but they won’t be seeing him for the first month of the regular season.

The league just announced that the recently signed defensive end has been suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Mauro can still participate this offseason and play through the preseason.

He just signed this week, and was brought in from Arizona to help with their conversion to new coordinator James Bettcher’s defense.

2 responses to “Giants signing Josh Mauro hit with four-game PED suspension

  1. As someone who is both a Manziel fan and who self-medicated for Bipolar disorder for 25 years, I can’t help but hope this man gets another opportunity to prove himself. Its a tad ridiculous that people get labeled and dismissed without thoughtful insight into why he may have acted the way he did when he was still a child. Either way, I wish you the best Johnny and hope that the path is lit for you to make your way onto an NFL team.. Jerry Jones, go get this dude at the minimum contract.

