Giants signing Josh Mauro hit with four-game PED suspension

The Giants just signed Josh Mauro, but they won’t be seeing him for the first month of the regular season.

The league just announced that the recently signed defensive end has been suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Mauro can still participate this offseason and play through the preseason.

He just signed this week, and was brought in from Arizona to help with their conversion to new coordinator James Bettcher’s defense.