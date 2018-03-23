Houston police chief: It’s “pretty pathetic” Michael Bennett shoved elderly worker

Posted by Charean Williams on March 23, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett’s shove of a 66-year-old paraplegic “pretty pathetic.” A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“I think it’s pretty pathetic that you would put your hands on a 66-year-old paraplegic and just treat them like they don’t exist,” Acevedo said, via FOX Q13.

The woman, a stadium employee, sprained a shoulder after Bennett shoved her while trying to rush the field after the game, Acevedo said. Bennett, then with the Seahawks, is a Houston native who was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who played with the Patriots at the time.

“He said, ‘You all must not know who I am,'” Acevedo said of Michael Bennett. “‘I could own this [expletive]. I’m going onto the field whether you like it or not.'”

The Eagles released a statement Friday afternoon: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

32 responses to “Houston police chief: It’s “pretty pathetic” Michael Bennett shoved elderly worker

  4. I think it is pretty pathetic that this chief is actively influencing the jury pool. I wouldn’t expect much less, they have to protect their own.

  7. With all due sensativity, but is a elderly wheelchair bound person the best person to be in a Superbowl security role?

  8. Remember all the praise and goodwill Howie Roseman has gotten after rebuilding this team into a SB winner? Guess what, it’s mostly all gone now. FFS Howie, how did you not do any homework on this idiot before trading for him?

  12. This sounds like the same damn charge against OJ for armed robbery! Ridiculous! Hey I got an idea, why don’t cops pursue REAL criminal behavior?!

  14. I absolutely couldn’t stand Bennett when he was on the Hawks. I’m so flipping glad I don’t have to be embarrassed by his trashiness anymore!

  15. He should know better. They are gonna put him in his place for not sticking to the script. You know what it is. “Boy” had to be set straight

  17. He should have know better. They were gonna find a way to put him back in his place. You know what it is. “Boy” had to be set straight. But im sure this just adds to many of yall’s confirmation bias about people who think different and for others

  20. What has the PC world come to when you put an disabled person in such a position at a freaking Super Bowl. She ought to sue them for endangering her!!!!! I mean, I would not even feel comfortable putting a disabled person in such a position in front of the OWNERS booth. I mean thats crazy to me. Don’t know what actually happened so I don’t want to speak on it, but what are people thinking today? I would not even work that position for any football game let alone the crazy super bowl!!

  22. Let’s see who Howie and Jeffrey really are. What are you gonna do about this. guys? Show us who you all really are.

    I’ll say the same thing I said when the trade happened: Why would you bring this guy in? What is wrong with you???

  23. “hey I got an idea, why don’t cops pursue REAL criminal behavior?!”

    How is an nfl lineman man handling a crippled elderly women because he didn’t get his way not criminal behavior?

  24. stampnhawk says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    With all due sensativity, but is a elderly wheelchair bound person the best person to be in a Superbowl security role?

    ———————-
    All the person has to do is stay in one spot and say “you cant go this way you have to go that way” type stuff. They do try to give these jobs to th3 disabled and elderly in order to allow them that chance to earn a little money. Its true of all ballparks in all sports. And its a decent thing to be doing too.

  26. phillyphever says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:02 pm
    Remember all the praise and goodwill Howie Roseman has gotten after rebuilding this team into a SB winner? Guess what, it’s mostly all gone now. FFS Howie, how did you not do any homework on this idiot before trading for him?

    —————————————
    This one is not on Howie. They only just identified Bennett as the person they had been looking for. Both the Seahawks and the Eagles are completely blindsided by this.

  27. I remember his response to a reporters question about 0 pass rush against Atlanta in the playoffs 2 years ago. I soured on him that day, especially after a friend flew to Atlanta for the the game and called me at half asking if Bennett looks as lackluster on TV as he does in building.

  28. “With all due sensativity, but is a elderly wheelchair bound person the best person to be in a Superbowl security role?”

    There are plenty of people who society throws away as non-viable, and sometimes large companies will give them a simple job to earn a few extra bucks in addition to whatever aid they get. In this case, the job description of security is simply to say sorry you can’t go in there and if someone does anyway they radio it to whoever. It’s not security as in a bouncer. Now, NORMAL people, not sociopaths, will say oh ok sorry and turn around.

  29. I can’t believe so many comments attempting to protect this waste of human flesh. Race baiter, troublemaker. After never having anyone in his life to tell him his behavior is out of line, is it really surprising to hear he acts like this?

  30. dilbio50 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:03 pm
    Give him back to Seattle. Trade rescinded.

    ————

    Sorry, no take-backs. Also, it’s official and went through, so it’s a done deal.

  31. Haha, don’t let them arrest you Bennett! Barricade yourself in your house when the police come. Popcorn is ready to be popped! Also, we wanna see that video.

  32. stampnhawk says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    With all due sensativity, but is a elderly wheelchair bound person the best person to be in a Superbowl security role?
    _______

    I was thinking the same thing, what is a paraplegic 66 year old doing as stadium “Security”? LOL

