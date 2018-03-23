Houston police chief: It’s “pretty pathetic” Michael Bennett shoved elderly worker

Getty Images

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett’s shove of a 66-year-old paraplegic “pretty pathetic.” A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“I think it’s pretty pathetic that you would put your hands on a 66-year-old paraplegic and just treat them like they don’t exist,” Acevedo said, via FOX Q13.

The woman, a stadium employee, sprained a shoulder after Bennett shoved her while trying to rush the field after the game, Acevedo said. Bennett, then with the Seahawks, is a Houston native who was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who played with the Patriots at the time.

“He said, ‘You all must not know who I am,'” Acevedo said of Michael Bennett. “‘I could own this [expletive]. I’m going onto the field whether you like it or not.'”

The Eagles released a statement Friday afternoon: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”