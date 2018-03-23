Josh Allen believes he showed “accuracy, touch and footwork” at Pro Day

Getty Images

Josh Allen worked out in front of a lot of scouts from quarterback-needy teams. Besides the Browns’ large contingent, which included owner Jimmy Haslam, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and Broncos senior adviser Gary Kubiak also made their way to Wyoming.

Everyone knows Allen has a strong arm, and he displayed that again at the end of the workout with several 60-plus-yard throws. But scouts wanted to see him show touch and accuracy.

“He’s got this rocket arm that everyone knows about and we’ve all seen. I want to show [that] it’s not a wild fastball; it’s a consistent fastball,” Allen’s private quarterbacks coach, Jordan Palmer, told Lindsay Jones of USA Today. “But more importantly, I want to show that a lot of times guys that have big arms . . . have a hard time controlling it, and taking tempo off of the ball, and layering it and really controlling it. We put him in some situations today where he can really show that control and that touch.”

Allen’s 56.2 career completion percentage has invited questions about his accuracy. He threw about 60 passes at his Pro Day, according to Jones, and had two or three legitimate incompletions.

“Show the accuracy, show the touch and show the footwork that we’ve been working on. I think we came out here and we did that,” Allen said.

Allen already has worked out privately for the Bills and has one scheduled with the Jets next month.