Josh Allen believes he showed “accuracy, touch and footwork” at Pro Day

Posted by Charean Williams on March 23, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Josh Allen worked out in front of a lot of scouts from quarterback-needy teams. Besides the Browns’ large contingent, which included owner Jimmy Haslam, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and Broncos senior adviser Gary Kubiak also made their way to Wyoming.

Everyone knows Allen has a strong arm, and he displayed that again at the end of the workout with several 60-plus-yard throws. But scouts wanted to see him show touch and accuracy.

“He’s got this rocket arm that everyone knows about and we’ve all seen. I want to show [that] it’s not a wild fastball; it’s a consistent fastball,” Allen’s private quarterbacks coach, Jordan Palmer, told Lindsay Jones of USA Today. “But more importantly, I want to show that a lot of times guys that have big arms . . . have a hard time controlling it, and taking tempo off of the ball, and layering it and really controlling it. We put him in some situations today where he can really show that control and that touch.”

Allen’s 56.2 career completion percentage has invited questions about his accuracy. He threw about 60 passes at his Pro Day, according to Jones, and had two or three legitimate incompletions.

“Show the accuracy, show the touch and show the footwork that we’ve been working on. I think we came out here and we did that,” Allen said.

Allen already has worked out privately for the Bills and has one scheduled with the Jets next month.

  2. I feel like this class of QBs is going to be similar to 2004. Darnold/Rivers, Rosen/Eli and Allen/Rothlisberger just in terms of potential success they might have. Who are we kidding? Even though cleveland is getting better they are never going to win a SB hence the Darnold/Rivers comparison.

  4. Not sold on him. Not enough success at a lower level where he should have been able to carry his team. Kyle Boller had a huge arm as well, how that work out?

  5. I’m praying the Giants go Chubb/Barkley #2 as a Jets fan. The obvious choice for the Jets would be Rosen. I would be fine taking Allen as well given the situation we have with McCown and Bridgewater so we can afford to wait a year, but I am so scared. This guy is either Dan Marino or Christian Hackenberg. I do think his accuracy problems are in his footwork..but still.. ugh.

