Josh Allen gets ready to throw a football over them mountains

Getty Images

Festivus has come and gone, but it’s never too late for some feats of strength.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will conduct his Pro Day workout on Friday. It’s expected that he will be launching bombs into the Laramie air.

“I think he’ll have one of those Pro Days everybody talks about for the next decade,” former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer (the brother of Carson Palmer) told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Allen, who uncorked a 65-yard pass at the Scouting Combine, has downplayed a prediction that he’ll throw the ball 90 yards on Friday.

The issue isn’t arm strength but accuracy, and Jordan Palmer (who’s also working with former USC quarterback Sam Darnold) says, “We’ve fixed it.”

“[T]here are two ways to look at it,” Palmer said. “One, what he’s doing mechanically, and then two what’s happening around him, receivers and the concepts and the coverages that they’re seeing and there’s a lot of complexities that go into both of those.” (That’s a tactful way of saying that the quarterback can’t throw the ball and catch it at the same time.)

The bigger question becomes identifying how Allen’s skills and abilities (and weaknesses) translate to the NFL. Toward that end, Palmer pointed to a 2017 rookie who exceeded all expectations.

“Is [Allen] as good as he’s going to get, or is he capable of way more?” Palmer said. “The perfect example is last year with Deshaun Watson. People could talk about, they didn’t know how smart he was because he played in such a simple system [at Clemson].”

Every player has a ceiling between whatever he accomplishes in college and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The more-art-than-science/more-luck-than-art proposition for each great college player becomes spotting which guys will be able to step up to the biggest stage and perform at the highest level possible.