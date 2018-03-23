Malcolm Jenkins reportedly undergoes thumb surgery

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his left thumb, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins described the procedure as “offseason maintenance,” according to Wyche, and the Pro Bowler does not expect to miss any offseason work.

Jenkins, 30, has started every game in the four years since joining the Eagles. He has 10 interceptions and 41 pass breakups in his career in Philadelphia.

Last season, Jenkins earned his second Pro Bowl berth with 69 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.