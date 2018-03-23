Martellus Bennett retires from the NFL

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Martellus Bennett has decided to retire from the NFL, he announced on social media.

“I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity,” Bennett wrote. “I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work @ImaginationAgcy”

The Patriots cut Bennett on March 7 after he played only 24 snaps in two games for them last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. New England had claimed him off waivers from the Packers on November 9.

In 10 NFL seasons with five teams, Bennett made 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.