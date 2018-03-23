Muhammad Wilkerson wants to recapture “dominant play” with Packers

Getty Images

Muhammad Wilkerson was named to a Pro Bowl and was twice a second-team All-Pro selection during his seven seasons with the New York Jets.

But after a bitter ending to the relationship with the Jets and a pair of inconsistent seasons, Wilkerson is hoping to rejuvenate his career with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m ready to get back to my dominant play,” Wilkerson said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I know what type of player I’m capable of being, and I’m just ready to do it at a new place, a new organization and a new group of guys. I’m just really excited about the things to come this year.

“I’m capable of being a dominant player that those years have shown, the stats have shown.”

Those stats showed particularly impressive seasons in 2013 and 2015. Wilkerson recorded 10.5 sacks in 2013 and posted a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. That production slipped the last two years with just 3.5 and 4.5 sacks, respectively. Wilkerson was also benched for the final three games of the season for reportedly showing up late.

Despite taking other visits after the Jets cut him earlier this month, Wilkerson elected on a reunion with former Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Green Bay.

A one-year deal with the Packers should help provide incentive for Wilkerson to find his motivation again as well. He’s still capable of being a problematic defensive lineman when he plays to his peak ability. The Packers will hope he can get them that version of himself more frequently than in New York.