NFL not considering rule change on fumbles through the end zone

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
The rule that says a fumble into the end zone and out of bounds goes to the defense on the 20-yard line seems illogical. But it’s not going anywhere.

Among the many rules changes the league will consider at next week’s owners’ meeting, there’s nothing about the fumble touchback rule, which many fans have advocated changing so that the ball goes back to the offense at the spot where the ball was fumbled.

Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said the play doesn’t happen often and the rule doesn’t need to be changed.

“There were eight instances this year, three the year before and three the year before that,” McKay said. “We did not believe it merited a proposal.”

Eventually, one of those instances may cost a team a big game, and the ensuing outcry may lead the NFL to change the rule. But for now, that rule — which has been around for decades at all levels of football — doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

32 responses to “NFL not considering rule change on fumbles through the end zone

  2. boo. If any rule needs changed, it is this one. Every time it happens it just seems wrong. Come on NFL and owners. Do something about this rule.

  4. Doesn’t merit a change because it doesn’t happen that often? That’s some ivory tower thinking right there.

    All it takes is one time ever to need a rule change.

    These guys act like it’s hard to debate this and that their time it takes to discuss and vote on this issue is too much of a bother.

    Just imagine a Superbowl being decided by something like this. The NFL would have a nasty problem on its hands.

    Then we can all point back to this, that it was completely knowable and desired, with an easy fix, but they decided stupidly to not address it because their time was too important.

  5. ““There were eight instances this year, three the year before and three the year before that,” McKay said. “We did not believe it merited a proposal.”

    Uh, this is the same rule committee that is considering an overtime rule change to address the instance where a team scores a field goal, then intercepts the ball on the next drive, fumbles and the other team scores a TD. Its NEVER happened before, but its a good idea to address it. But yet they don’t want to change end zone fumbles because its to uncommon? B.S.

  10. I agree not to change it. If you change it, it goes against the nature of the game. You take a big risk reaching for the endzone with one hand. But if you cross the plane, automatic td. So it can go for or against a team. Its a touchback plain and simple. It may seem weird but those are the natural laws of football boundies and endzones.

  11. It is a touchback…don’t fumble in a high stakes are…Its been a rule since the beginning of time…football time that is…

  12. I translated their stated reason for not changing the rule as “We just don’t want to.”

  13. How about protect the ball near the goal line???

    Dumb to change this rule. Whenever someone complains about it it just reminds me about how weak this league has become. Don’t showboat near the goal line. If it’s one more thing for offenses to have to think about, it adds more strategy to the game and that is a GOOD thing.

  14. So the one rule they 100% should change because it doesn’t make sense and swings momentum wildly the other way then it comes into play, and they are doing nothing. Sounds like standard NFL

  15. “How often does the “Josh McDaniels” rule come up? Yet they want to add that rule.”

    As far as I know the Colts are the only NFL team to ever proclaim someone their head coach before the contract has that coaches’ signature on it.

    So of course Irsay cries like a 3 year old about it and gets a rules change.

    As to the fumble into the end zone rule I like it the way it is. If you just hand it back to the offense it takes away any chance the defense might have recovered it. Protect the ball close to the other team’s goal line and you won’t have to worry about this.

  16. It is a just rule. Break the plane with the ball, and it is moot. I would be livid if some team fumbled out of end zone, and they gave them the ball back, 1st and Goal, at the 1? Even college doesn’t do that, and college football has some really dumb rules.

  18. The problem with the rule is not the fumbles where the player loses the ball, its the cases where the official says the player didn’t have solid control of the ball at the moment he crossed the line, but still holds onto the ball.

    This happened in the Jets-Patriots game where Austen Sefarian-Jenkins sort of bobbled the ball when running across the goal line. He retained control but Al Riveron said he didnt have full control at the moment he crossed.
    Rather than an incomplete, or down at the 1, it was ruled a fumble.
    That I think is a bad rule.

  19. Leave the damn game alone for crying out loud . NFL already ruined kick offs and cost my Steelers a win with the catch rule , you can’t even touch a quarterback anymore . Who remembers the genius season when they had the force out rule for wide receivers . I hate this crap

  20. The committee is illogical. If you identify an issue that happens during the season, why not consider it for changing. It’s a silly rule that makes zero sense and it happens every year. How can a defense be awarded possession of the ball on a non 4th down play when they never actually possessed it? They are considering changing the overtime rules for a rule that has never happened, but won’t consider it for one that happens multiple times ever year.

  21. I think they should treat fumbles through the end zone just like fumbles out of bounds. The offense keeps the ball at the one yard line instead of losing possession. Only if the defense recovers the fumble will the offense lose possession. of course it makes too much sense for them to ever adopt it. lol

  22. Where does the ball go?
    What down do you make it.
    What if it happens on a 60 yard run versus punching it in from the two.
    ——
    Those answers don’t take more than 1 minutes to figure out
    It is spotted at the spot of the fumble, the team with last possession of the ball maintains possession of the ball and the down is the next down at the end of the previous play.
    No different than if a ball is fumbled out of bounds on any other given play.

  23. Don’t call a play where the player never loses possession of a ball a fumble (Sefarian-Jenkins). Problem solved.

    This past year was the most over-officious year I’ve ever seen.

  24. briank1ne says:
    March 23, 2018 at 1:40 pm
    I agree not to change it. If you change it, it goes against the nature of the game. You take a big risk reaching for the endzone with one hand. But if you cross the plane, automatic td. So it can go for or against a team. Its a touchback plain and simple. It may seem weird but those are the natural laws of football boundies and endzones.
    ———————————————————–
    How does it go against the nature of the game? If a running back fumbles the ball out of bounds and no one recovers it, the offense gets the ball at the spot of the fumble. Why does the presence of the end zone change this?

    And if something has happened 14 times in three seasons, it needs to be addressed!

  25. Most of the time, these fumbles are because of carelessness with the football usually because someone is reaching with the ball. Do not protect this habit and allow players to become more careless. Make them protect the ball like they should.

  27. So let me get this strait, they change an overtime rule that has never happened, would probably never happen but not change a stupid rule that does happen? I don’t often agree with Florio but i know he has been banging this drum for a while because the rule is stupid. Another day in the halls of the NFL.

  28. Not only do I not have a problem with the rule, I actually like it. The one exception was the ASJ play from last year, which probably should have been a TD anyway (a similar TD in the super bowl to Clement was allowed).

    However, “it only happened 14 times” is not a valid reason to not address something.

  29. The rule seems perfectly logical to me. The end zone belongs to the team defending it. If the ball goes out of bounds in the end zone without the offense possessing it in the end zone, the ball belongs to the defense.

  30. If someone can explain to me why possession is awarded to the defense when fumbling out of the endzone, but not on any other fumble out of bounds. I’d love to hear it.
    Otherwise this should be treated as any other forward fumble that goes out of bounds. Offense (or last team with possession) maintains possession at the spot of the fumble.

  31. “The rule seems perfectly logical to me. The end zone belongs to the team defending it. If the ball goes out of bounds in the end zone without the offense possessing it in the end zone, the ball belongs to the defense.”
    —-
    So in every other instance the defense must actually possess the ball to gain possession, but in this instance, it’s just awarded. That is in no way logical. On every other part of the field, a fumble can is awarded to the team that possessed it last, when it goes out of bounds. The endzone doesn’t “belong” to the defending team. It is the portion of the field the offense needs to gain, to score a TD. in that instance, if a ball is fumbled in the endzone it should immediately be awarded to the defense, since they that portion of the field belongs to them.

  32. The reason the rule is there is to keep the wiley old veterans, and short-sighted rookies, from purposely fumbling near the goal-line in the hope that his teammate recovers it for a TD. If you change the rule we’ll get all kinds of bush-league antics near the goal-line and it will cheapen the game.

