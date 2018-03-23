NFL not considering rule change on fumbles through the end zone

Getty Images

The rule that says a fumble into the end zone and out of bounds goes to the defense on the 20-yard line seems illogical. But it’s not going anywhere.

Among the many rules changes the league will consider at next week’s owners’ meeting, there’s nothing about the fumble touchback rule, which many fans have advocated changing so that the ball goes back to the offense at the spot where the ball was fumbled.

Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said the play doesn’t happen often and the rule doesn’t need to be changed.

“There were eight instances this year, three the year before and three the year before that,” McKay said. “We did not believe it merited a proposal.”

Eventually, one of those instances may cost a team a big game, and the ensuing outcry may lead the NFL to change the rule. But for now, that rule — which has been around for decades at all levels of football — doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.