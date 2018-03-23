NFL owners will vote on allowing replay review for personal fouls

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2018, 5:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Under current NFL rules, personal foul penalties cannot be reviewed in instant replay. In 2018, that could change.

Next week the NFL owners will consider two proposals that would change the league’s replay rules to allow the referee and head of officiating to review personal fouls.

One proposal, made by the Chargers, would allow roughing the passer and hits on players in a defenseless posture to be reviewed. A broader proposal made by Washington would allow all personal fouls to be reviewed.

NFL owners have been hesitant to allow replay reviews for personal fouls, saying that those penalties are often judgment calls. And yet the league office routinely uses video footage to determine whether to fine or suspend players for personal fouls. If the video can be used later in the week to determine league discipline, why can’t it be used on Sunday to determine whether the call on the field was correct?

The answer may be that the league doesn’t want to do anything that would add to the already too-frequent replay delays in NFL games. Reviewing everything would make for longer games at a time when the league wants games to move faster.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “NFL owners will vote on allowing replay review for personal fouls

  2. I’m on the fence with this one. On the one hand it would be great to eliminate a LOT of the personal foul calls that are clearly not happening, on the other hand I don’t want it slowing down the game even more

  3. Two major issues with that:
    1) The bigger problem is obvious fouls not called (eg, Gronk & Hogan being mugged by Philly’s D in the SB’s final Hail Mary was blatant, but there are several, often key ones, in many games).
    2) Even personal fouls not just ejectable but suspendable (eg, Suh stomping Rodgers, or Wade’s often Dirty-D at Broncos, such as in the SB win itself) get mere multiple fines from a twisted NFL. If you can’t kick a guy out of the league for stamping on a player’s head, why bother with rules at all?

  4. The owners will only vote for it if someone can find a way to make a buck off of it. I can hear it now, “This personal foul replay review is sponsored by Everlast. Angry? Beat the hell out of something. Everlast. Not just for the gym anymore.”. Cha ching!

  10. Every call on the field is a judgement call. That reasoning is completely invalid.

    Get rid of replay altogether. It has had a net negative effect on the game, hasn’t stopped controversy and never will.

  11. I wish they would give each team 3 or 4 challenges and let them challenge anything. The coaches can decide what is important. No more two minute review, and no convoluted rule about losing a time out. Officials get one minute to review the call once they get to the monitor. If they can’t make the call by then, play stands as called.

    Then we could just move on and watch the game. If the stupid coach wants to challenge a first down on his own 25 in the first quarter, let him. Want to challenge a holding or pass interference?? Fine. Then let’s move on. And if you don’t use the challenges correctly well, tough. I thought the whole point of review was to get the glaring errors corrected and the critical plays called correctly.

  12. To get a penalty for a hit on a defenseless player does it have to be head contact? Or could it be shoulder to shoulder but a player just has to be determined defenseless? I don’t think I’ve ever heard that explained clearly.

  14. Please no. Pretty soon everything that happens on the field will be under review. Please focus on fixing the problem, not adding another solution to mask the problem.
    The issue is the rules have become too complex and the refs are not scrutinized enough for poor officiating.

  15. belichick told them how to handle all this but they have to wait at least 5 yrs so the league can pretend that it wasn’t his idea.

  16. “streetyson says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:26 am
    Two major issues with that:
    1) The bigger problem is obvious fouls not called (eg, Gronk & Hogan being mugged by Philly’s D in the SB’s final Hail Mary was blatant, but there are several, often key ones, in many games).
    2) Even personal fouls not just ejectable but suspendable (eg, Suh stomping Rodgers, or Wade’s often Dirty-D at Broncos, such as in the SB win itself) get mere multiple fines from a twisted NFL. If you can’t kick a guy out of the league for stamping on a player’s head, why bother with rules at all?”

    #1 is just whiny
    However #2 is spot on. I’ve said for years the NFL should give refs more leeway for ejection. Flagrant personal fouls should be an automatic ejection and once a player is ejected from a game, he should be suspended for at least one game, pending a hearing. You want to clean the game up, hits like the one Gronk laid on White get you to the locker room without question and sitting the next game. Same with the Ramsey/Green melee. That includes Myles Jack who came in late to that fight and laid out a Bengal (I think Green). They let the players do what they want and are very, very hesitant to take a stand for stuff that is not part of the game. Hitting guys after a whistle, blatantly for any reason should not be overlooked.

  17. How long before the owners smarten up and take Bill Belichick’s suggetion and make everything reviewable??? Don’t change the amount of reviews allowed but make any play reviewable… I’d say three more years and we will be there anyway

  19. Let’s see, having to watch 40 more seconds of football or my team getting completely screwed out of a playoff win or Super Bowl? no brainer …. ALL PENALTIES SHOULD BE UNDER REVIEW TO MAKE SURE THEY GOT IT RIGHT . (dont we watch them at home on replay anyway? what’s the difference?)

  20. Well, if the college games can do replay for targeting, why can’t the NFL? One question is whether you could only replay fouls that were called, or can you challenge a play where a flag was not dropped, but you thought deserved a flag?

    I still think this should be taken out of the coaches hands and all replays handled by the booth, but that is a separate issue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!