Panthers add cornerback and guard depth

Getty Images

The Panthers moved to address a pair of vacancies Friday, agreeing to deals to shore up their offensive line and secondary.

According to a tweet from his agents, cornerback Ross Cockerell has signed to a two-year, $6.8 million deal with the Panthers.

The team also announced the addition of guard Jeremiah Sirles from Minnesota.

Cockrell addresses an immediate need, after the Panthers were caught short when cornerback Bashaud Breeland failed his physical after agreeing to a three-year deal early in free agency.

The 26-year-old Cockrell spent last year with the Giants, and has also spent time with the Steelers and Bills.

Sirles gives them another versatile blocker, who played some guard and tackle for the Vikings, starting four games last year.

They’re not like-for-like replacements for Breeland and departed All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell, but the moves fill out some lines on the depth chart in advance of the draft. They’re also working on a deal with safety Da'Norris Searcy today.