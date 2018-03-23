Panthers add cornerback and guard depth

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2018
The Panthers moved to address a pair of vacancies Friday, agreeing to deals to shore up their offensive line and secondary.

According to a tweet from his agents, cornerback Ross Cockerell has signed to a two-year, $6.8 million deal with the Panthers.

The team also announced the addition of guard Jeremiah Sirles from Minnesota.

Cockrell addresses an immediate need, after the Panthers were caught short when cornerback Bashaud Breeland failed his physical after agreeing to a three-year deal early in free agency.

The 26-year-old Cockrell spent last year with the Giants, and has also spent time with the Steelers and Bills.

Sirles gives them another versatile blocker, who played some guard and tackle for the Vikings, starting four games last year.

They’re not like-for-like replacements for Breeland and departed All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell, but the moves fill out some lines on the depth chart in advance of the draft. They’re also working on a deal with safety Da'Norris Searcy today.

  2. Sirles did a good job for the Vikes but he couldn’t be counted on for an extended period of time. He is a quick fix but you better have a longer team plan if your starter goes down. Best of luck to him, he worked hard and was more than serviceable.

  6. Dunno what you guys are talking about. Sirles has always been awful. He was the weakest link every time he played. Carolina downgraded here big-time. You might still want to draft a guy. But I’m fine with it if you dont!

  7. Sirles is okay, but at this point in his career appears to be one of those players who is a decent backup, but hasn’t grown into a starter yet. With Berger retiring, it’s looking pretty obvious that the Vikings are going to use the draft to upgrade the offensive line.

  8. Vikings weren’t bringing him back once they signed Tom Compton. Tom is a major upgrade, but I thank Sirles for his hard work with the Vikings.

  9. Sirles is serviceable in case of emergency. Just hope they aren’t thinking about starting him next to Kalil. As a Viking fan, it brings back nightmares when those two where paired on the left. Take into consideration the new OC Turners 5-7 step drop on pass plays. Well, Cam is going to be in for some long Sunday’s.

  10. Sirles is a journeyman at best. But don’t ask me, ask the Vikings fans who are everywhere you look on this site lately. One good season, and they’re all football experts all of a sudden.

