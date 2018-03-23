Panthers reportedly working on deal with Da’Norris Searcy

Getty Images

The Panthers may have found their veteran safety.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are working on a two-year deal with former Titans safety Da'Norris Searcy.

Searcy was released by the Titans earlier this month, after losing his starting gig to two guys Deion Sanders has probably never heard of (All-Pro Kevin Byard and Jonathan Cyprien).

The Panthers had a need at the position after cutting Kurt Coleman, but they may not be finished there. They have veteran Mike Adams, but are thin overall in the secondary after pulling their offer to cornerback Bashaud Breeland when he failed a physical.