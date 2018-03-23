Patriots loan plane to Parkland students for D.C. trip

Getty Images

On Saturday, kids and adults from throughout the country will stage a March For Our Lives in Washington, an effort to advocate for reforms to the nation’s gun laws. The students who sparked the moment via a tragedy that claimed 17 lives at their high school and their response to it made the trip from Florida to D.C. on a plane owned by the Patriots.

Via FOX 25 in Boston, the Patriots provided the transportation to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, using one of the two planes the team purchased last year. The Patriots bought the planes at a time when multiple airlines were putting the squeeze on NFL teams. The move gave the Patriots flexibility to use the planes however they see fit in any given offseason, and the Patriots have decided to support the inherently patriotic effort of citizens to make their voices heard.

Regardless of anyone’s political beliefs or the outcome of these discussions and debates, our system works only when the people are willing to engage in it. With the help of the Patriots, the kids from Parkland can.