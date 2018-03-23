Quenton Nelson drawing plenty of interest

AP

The quarterbacks aren’t the only ones drawing the eyes of the NFL with pro day workouts this week.

And the attendance at and questions asked at Quenton Nelson’s workout show why he’s going to be one of the most interesting players to watch in the first round.

Via Laken Littman of the Indianapolis Star, the interest in the Notre Dame guard was extreme Thursday.

Nelson said he’s already met with the Giants (owners of the second overall pick). Colts General Manager Chris Ballard (sixth overall) made a rare pro day appearance to see him in person and set up a private meeting. The Bears (eighth) just hired Notre Dame line coach Harry Hiestand, and have a need at the position. And the Bengals (21st after trading down) talked to him about his ability to play tackle, though that seems to be an outlier.

The takeaway is that Nelson’s very much in play in the top five to 10 picks, though the track record of drafting guards that high hasn’t been good. The last top 10 guard was Jonathan Cooper, who was taken seventh overall by the Cardinals in 2013 and just signed with his fifth NFL team. The last time a guard was taken in the top five was when the Cardinals took Leonard Davis second overall in 2001, and he went onto a long and productive (three Pro Bowls) career.