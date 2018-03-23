Report: Allen Hurns heading to Dallas

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys found a wide receiver Friday, after looking at some big targets.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Allen Hurns said he was going to sign with Dallas.

The Cowboys made an effort on Sammy Watkins early this offseason, which did nothing to quell the speculation about Dez Bryant‘s future there.

Hurns caught just 39 passes last year for the Jaguars, who let him go in a cap move after signing Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief. But Hurns has been productive, with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Report: Allen Hurns heading to Dallas

  1. So with both Thompson and Hurns signing with Dallas what does this mean for Bryant? Pay cut or the door?……or just “insurance” in the event someone gets hurt…..Bryant could be cut at any time since he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. Granted they would have $8M in dead money, but they would also free up $8.5M in cap space (therein lies the problem, Bryant isn’t worth a $16.5M cap charge anymore based on his current/most recent production).

  4. Keep Dez, draft top WR, cut or trade Dez next year.
    Dallas already used post June 1st designation on Scandrick, limiting the cap savings if they cut Dez today.
    If they keep all, they should now have enough formidable WR threats to cause some indecision for opposing defenses. Especially with the Zeke threat. IMO – Hurns value is maximized by keeping Dez. Though, the devil is in the details. If they paid him > 4 MM, they need to do something to free up more cap space again.

  6. I like this signing for the Cowboys. Say you want about the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, over the last couple of years the Cowboys have been one of the better drafting teams and they develop their own as good as any club. 7 years ago this team was in disarray and in cap hell with no direction. Now the Cowboys have shown the patience required for a franchise to be healthy. They are focused on drafting and developing instead of trying to overpay in free agency, instead they are using free agency as a tool to solidify their depth. Last year they had a good draft, I expect bigger things for Charlton as he has all the tool to be a very good pass rusher and I believe that Jourdan Lewis was a steal in round 3. He was a beast at Michigan

  7. Cowboys have a ridiculous amount of cap space the next few years so they could easily keep Bryant if they wanted to think this reduces Terrence Williams playing significantly which is a good thing

  8. Th Cowboys is that classic franchise that will sign literally ANYONE when they hear another team is interested.

    Jerry Jones is more petty than Angelica Pickles.

  9. like I said before Dez is not worth the coin his money will go to signing Earl Thomas long term. We have leverage since Thomas will not play for anyone but us. Don’t need Dez he is not elite and can no longer separate. Now we are crowed at wr unless dez a major pay cut by by.

  10. As a Jag fan, I loved Hurns. Guy always played with heart. That play last year when he crawled off the field after getting hurt in order to not burn a time out was just heroic … hard to not cheer for a guy like this.

    I hope hope does great in Dallas, just not against Jax : )

  11. All you need to know is the Jags signed Moncrief and cut Hurns. That tells the story. I’m amazed that guys like Wallace and Hurns can get a job !

  13. tccoats says:
    March 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Bryant isn’t worth a $16.5M cap charge anymore based on his current/most recent production).
    —————–
    Tell that to Watkins and ARob who both signed for more per year and had lesser seasons the past two seasons.

  14. Sorry to tell y’all this but Dez isn’t going anywhere. I love the addition of Hurns! Terrance Williams or Cole Beasley is the odd man out here but I have a feeling it’s Williams.

  15. wedemboyz88 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    Sorry to tell y’all this but Dez isn’t going anywhere. I love the addition of Hurns! Terrance Williams or Cole Beasley is the odd man out here but I have a feeling it’s Williams.

    Yeah I agree and Hurns is a big upgrade over Williams. Hurns is gong to thrive as a #2 receiver and will probably put up the same numbers as Dez next year

  16. Well with this signing that means one of two things for Dez, either he will be trade bait for the draft to move up or he will be a post June 1 cut. I don’t expect to see him suit up in a Cowboys uniform ever again.

  17. They cant cut William until next yr too much of a cap hit. They could trade Beasley he is in last yr of deal.

  19. Reports are Dallas wants to keep Dez. That means William has to go.
    He has not been as productive. He is not the quickest off the line
    and loves to body catch. That said he is talented and did sign
    a reasonable contract. Just don’t see a need.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!