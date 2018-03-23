Report: Allen Hurns heading to Dallas

Getty Images

The Cowboys found a wide receiver Friday, after looking at some big targets.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Allen Hurns said he was going to sign with Dallas.

The Cowboys made an effort on Sammy Watkins early this offseason, which did nothing to quell the speculation about Dez Bryant‘s future there.

Hurns caught just 39 passes last year for the Jaguars, who let him go in a cap move after signing Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief. But Hurns has been productive, with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.