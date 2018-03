Getty Images

The Bills released defensive end Ryan Davis, Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly reports.

Davis, 29, was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.125 million in 2018. The Bills will save $1.225 million against their cap, according to overthecap.com.

Davis spent only one season in Buffalo, making three sacks and 26 tackles.

He previously played in Jacksonville and Dallas and has 14 career sacks.