Cardinals send Jared Veldheer to Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have completed a deal for offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, the teams announced. The Cardinals will get a sixth-round pick in return.

Veldheer, 30, has started most of his 101 games at left tackle. But he also played right tackle and right guard last season and spent some time at center during his rookie season of 2010.

The Broncos expect him to start at right tackle, upgrading their line.

Veldheer spent four years in Oakland after the Raiders made him a third-round pick and four years in Arizona after signing a five-year, $35 million contract in free agency in 2014.

D.J. Humphries becomes Arizona’s left tackle.