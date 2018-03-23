Report: Ndamukong Suh’s biggest offer has come from Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have made the biggest offer to Ndamukong Suh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Suh, 31, has not visited the Jets yet. He has visited the Saints, Titans and Rams.

But if it’s about money, it appears the defensive tackle will head to New York.

The Jets need help in the defensive line after releasing Muhammad Wilkerson.

The Dolphins released Suh to clear cap space. He spent his first five seasons in Detroit after it made him the second overall pick. He signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Dolphins in 2015.

He won’t retain his title of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player with this contract, but it sounds as if the Jets are willing to pay him well.