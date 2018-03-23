Report: Washington pulls offer to Junior Galette

AP

Junior Galette has gotten some interest from other teams.

Which has led his previous employer to lose theirs.

According to Chick Hernandez of NBC Sports Washington, an initial offer to the veteran pass-rusher has been withdrawn by Washington.

Other teams have shown interest, with ties to his recent past, including the Browns and Rams.

Former personnel man Scot McCloughan, who brought Galette to Washington, is advising the Browns, and former defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s now on the Rams staff. Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams also coached Galette during his productive years in New Orleans.

Galette had three sacks in a part-time role last year, though he played all 16 games. Before a pair of Achilles tears cost him two years, he was one of the top pass-rushers in the league with 22.0 sacks in two seasons with the Saints.

He said earlier this offseason he still considered himself elite, and we’ll see if offers from other teams substantiate that view.