Seahawks bring Tom Johnson in on one-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks lost defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Vikings, so they signed the guy who lost a job there because of it.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing Johnson to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million.

The 33-year-old was a valuable part of the Vikings line rotation, and has been a good run-stopper over his seven years there and in New Orleans.

He also continues a bargain-shopping offseason for the Seahawks, who are in the process of offloading defensive parts and watching offensive playmakers leave town for bigger deals.

14 responses to “Seahawks bring Tom Johnson in on one-year deal

  2. Seattle got a Good player. Best of luck and thanks for some great years in Minnesota.
    Vikes needed to get younger and couldn’t afford to pay much for a 33 year old 3 tech even though he was very productive.

  7. purplepride11 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 11:48 am
    Good luck Sebastian Thunderbucket!

    HA! I love that someone else here was thinking the same thing I was. I hope they learn his real name in Seattle 😀

  10. Playing for that crumbling Seattle team is preferable to playing for the Vikings, and Mr. Johnson just proved it.

    Better franchise gate!!

  11. Good person, strong fundamentally and really developed his game with the Vikings. It’s too bad he couldn’t have found success earlier to hit the big payday he wanted. He left the Vikes to get that last big payday, yet it looks like Seattle got him at a pretty low cost. Yet that’s probably about right for a guy who is really no longer effective as an every down player (something he didn’t like hearing from Zimmer). Wish him all the best with the Hawks.

  12. Really a viking fan talking about superior franchises. When I sit back and think of superior franchises, the Vikings accomplishments rank down there with the Bills bro. Even the Eagles got bragging rights over the Vikings now.

  14. noringsforvikings says:

    Playing for that crumbling Seattle team is preferable to playing for the Vikings, and Mr. Johnson just proved it.
    #####

    Said no one ever.

    Kirk Cousins took less money to sign with the Vikings vs the Jets…

