Seahawks bring Tom Johnson in on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Vikings, so they signed the guy who lost a job there because of it.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing Johnson to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million.

The 33-year-old was a valuable part of the Vikings line rotation, and has been a good run-stopper over his seven years there and in New Orleans.

He also continues a bargain-shopping offseason for the Seahawks, who are in the process of offloading defensive parts and watching offensive playmakers leave town for bigger deals.