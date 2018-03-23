Report: Seahawks unaware of Michael Bennett’s alleged incident until Friday

Getty Images

The Seahawks “were not aware” that Houston police were investigating Michael Bennett before they traded him to the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 66-year-old woman, a stadium employee, sprained a shoulder after Bennett shoved her while trying to rush the field after the game, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said.

Bennett, then with the Seahawks, is a Houston native who was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who played with the Patriots at the time.

On March 7, the Seahawks agreed to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.