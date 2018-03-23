Report: Seahawks unaware of Michael Bennett’s alleged incident until Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on March 23, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
The Seahawks “were not aware” that Houston police were investigating Michael Bennett before they traded him to the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 66-year-old woman, a stadium employee, sprained a shoulder after Bennett shoved her while trying to rush the field after the game, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said.

Bennett, then with the Seahawks, is a Houston native who was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who played with the Patriots at the time.

On March 7, the Seahawks agreed to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

37 responses to “Report: Seahawks unaware of Michael Bennett’s alleged incident until Friday

  6. I am sure there was a mad rush to the field, people jostling all over the place. Bennet could of just as easily been shoved into the woman.
    It is probably an accident made out to be far more than what it is, because Bennet had the guts to stand up to the racist cops throughout America.
    This should be judged by the courts, not by a racially motivated sheriff who seems to feel he needs to convict this man publicly

  11. I’m sure Pete Carroll will deny knowing anything. He’s made a career about looking the other direction.

  12. doug ablitt says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:33 pm
    ******************************************
    Yep people shove people of Bennet size all the time.

  15. doug ablitt says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    ———————–

    It’s already been reported that he played the “do you know who I am?” card, before bum rushing security, and he didn’t stand up to any cops. He hid, and then cried like a little girl when he was detained.

  17. That might be so, but Philly more than likely knew about it. They are just used to what they see at their own home games, so that was nothing.

  20. schmitty2 says:
    I’m sure Pete Carroll will deny knowing anything. He’s made a career about looking the other direction.
    ———————————————————
    Right. Yeah. Sure. Seahawks got rid of him because he was trouble. This just confirms that was a good judgement.

  21. good trade She-gles, you are now stuck with this P.O.S……LOL!!!!!!

    I have posted for years that he and his brother are the biggest turds in the NFL who always accuse people of being racist against them…….stay classy Michael!

  24. because Bennet had the guts to stand up to the racist cops throughout America.
    This should be judged by the courts, not by a racially motivated sheriff
    ——
    So sick of people playing the race card. Only people care about this guys skin color is you.

  25. The league should void trade and also make Tampa return curry because we would never have let him walk if we knew what this turd did

  28. Will be interesting to get Lurie’s reaction to the news.

    Recall that when the Eagles traded Jon Dorenbos, a heart ailment was discovered during his reporting physical with the Saints. Upon hearing the results, Lurie apologized to the Saints and returned the draft pick the Eagles received in the trade.

    I realize there is a big difference between a flunked physical and a felony indictment. But I also wonder if Lurie will get a similar ‘undo the deal’ gesture from Paul Allen or his team if they were genuinely unaware of the incident.

  29. An NFL player can’t jaywalk without it becoming front page news. Yet the Seahawks want us to believe they didn’t know about a serious matter from a year ago with one of their star players?


  30. binarymath says:
    March 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Will be interesting to get Lurie’s reaction to the news.

    Recall that when the Eagles traded Jon Dorenbos, a heart ailment was discovered during his reporting physical with the Saints. Upon hearing the results, Lurie apologized to the Saints and returned the draft pick the Eagles received in the trade.

    I realize there is a big difference between a flunked physical and a felony indictment. But I also wonder if Lurie will get a similar ‘undo the deal’ gesture from Paul Allen or his team if they were genuinely unaware of the incident

    You’re not serious, right?

    Lurie did so because he HAD TO.

    Every trade is subject to passing a physical or it is void.

    AUTOMATICALLY

    This is entirely different. Eags didn’t do due diligence.

    Like buying a used car…

    AS IS

  31. You can be guaranteed that the SeaScum knew this jerk was in trouble. There is precious little this pathetic team won’t do -and dumping their trash onto another team to blow it up is within what they’d do.

  32. It is likely that until the indictment came down from the Grand Jury, neither Seattle, Philadelphia nor Bennett knew the investigation was being undertaken. In fact, are we sure that Bennett even knew he potentially had injured someone? I think everyone needs to chill, for the moment at least, until more facts and evidence comes out.

    I am not defending the purported criminal action, just want to slow down the rush to convict him without giving him his due process. I hope it isn’t as it seems, but if it is, I hope the evidence supports the charge. Without evidence, no one will come out of this untainted.

    Best wishes to the injured employee.

  35. I am truly amazed this was not publicized for over a year. The guy loudly and publicly decries police brutality and then has the gall to use his own position of authority to abuse an old lady in a wheelchair — someone in an even more suspect class. I can’t imagine Bennett forcing a trial on this matter and having his attorneys cross examine a little old lady in a wheelchair. Hope he can’t buy his way out of this one.

  36. doug ablitt
    —————-
    He stood up to the cops? I thought he cowered behing a trash can and ran before being caught? But way to stick up for a guy that went George Costanza in a fire drill to a handicapped elederly woman.

  37. I always try to give players a chance and not pay attention to personal issues, but it’s prob best just to cut him. Can’t win em all…maybe we go DE in rd 1

