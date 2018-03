Getty Images

The Titans lost linebacker Avery Williamson to the Jets when they threw the most money at him.

They’re looking for a replacement at cheaper rates.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Washington free agent linebacker Will Compton is visiting the Titans.

A solid player against the run, Compton finished last season on IR with a Lisfranc injury.

The 28-year-old Compton also visited with the Bills earlier this offseason.