Tony Romo finishes last in PGA event

Getty Images

Tony Romo was better at the quarterback thing and is better at the announcing thing than he is at the golf thing. For not being a pro golfer, the former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst did OK.

Competing in a pro tournament, Romo didn’t do so well.

He finished last in his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. He shot a 10-over 82 in the second round on Friday, finishing with a two-day total of 159. Romo missed the cut of 1-under by 16 strokes.

Brice Garnett leads at 13-under.

Romo earned entry into the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption.