Tony Romo thinks Dez Bryant is “misunderstood”

AP

When Tony Romo quarterbacked the Cowboys, he had the chance to work with some receivers known for their big personalities as much as their big plays.

But in discussing Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant recently, Romo said the current Cowboys star is “misunderstood.”

Bryant’s employment has been the subject of constant speculation this offseason, with the Cowboys apparently uncomfortable with his $12 million price tag and some of his antics in the past. But during a podcast with Cowboys radio host Brad Sham (via the Fort Worth Star Telegram), Romo defended Bryant.

“As far as personality between the two, they’re also a little bit different,” Romo said. “I think Dez is misunderstood in a lot ways. I know there a times where he can get talking and be volatile on the sideline and stuff, but a lot of it is positive. I’ve had every receiver who wants the ball. I think what you’ll find is there’s so many personalities on the football field. When the receivers are more demonstrative on the sideline and stuff, they’re just more demonstrative than offensive linemen. But people can be pouty in different ways. They can do anything in different ways. They just are vocal sometimes where you can see it on camera.

“I never had a problem really with either one of them. Even though T.O. got to the point toward the end, got to the point where he was very frustrated, he definitely was showing that on a daily basis where he might not talk to to you for a little bit. Dez would never do that. But at the same time, I never thought there was deep malice involved where they were trying to sabotage things that I’ve seen. What happens, ultimately, is as long as your production is high, they give you more wiggle room. When the production starts getting lower, the wiggle room gets less for some of the things that people perceive to be antics.”

That’s the ultimate bottom line with Bryant, and why the Cowboys were seemingly losing patience. When Romo was well, Bryant had a three-year stretch when he averaged 91 catches and over 1,300 yards a season and scored 41 touchdowns.

Since Romo left and Dak Prescott took over, Bryant’s production has dipped sharply, to the point they’ve looked for replacements (like their pursuit of Sammy Watkins and now Allen Hurns). If Bryant was still putting up numbers at his Romo-year levels, as Romo suggests, the ancillary problems would probably fade, and with the current market, $12 million for a star wideout wouldn’t sound out of line.