Troy Vincent: NFL defensive backs could game the system on pass interference

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
The league’s owners will vote next week on a proposal to shorten pass interference penalties to 15 yards. But the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations — who just happens to be a former NFL cornerback — sounds skeptical.

Troy Vincent said today that while limiting pass interference penalties to 15 yards works in college, in the NFL defensive backs would be able to exploit the rule to prevent open receivers from making big plays.

“The professional defensive backs were too skilled, too smart and could play the play so they could be strategic about it,” Vincent said. “You don’t want the defensive back being able to strategically grab a guy.”

The proposal put forward would limit most pass interference penalties to 15 yards, as is the case in college. It would, however, have an exception that “intentional and egregious” pass interference would remain as is, with the offense getting the ball at the spot of the foul.

That could have its own problems, as officials might have a hard time determining what constitutes “intentional and egregious.” It’s easy to see why Vincent sounds skeptical — and why most observers don’t expect the owners to adopt the proposed rule change.

12 responses to “Troy Vincent: NFL defensive backs could game the system on pass interference

  1. But coaches and QBs gaming the system to bail them out of 3rd and long scenarios is a-ok. Gotcha.

  5. It’s a good debate, but Vincent is definitely correct. 15 yards vs. spot of the foul opens up the game to “strategic fouls” like the NBA, which I consider an awful aspect of any game.

  10. The proposal put forward would limit most pass interference penalties to 15 yards, as is the case in college. It would, however, have an exception that “intentional and egregious” pass interference would remain as is, with the offense getting the ball at the spot of the foul.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Vincent is right and the intentionally vague wording above is exploitable also. It is there to show there is a way to deal with it but that option could be treated the way they treat pass interference on a hail mary.

    If you are going to make a distinction then make that distinction matter. Some people think it is strategic and/or gamesmanship but I view it as cheating because it is intentionally ignoring a rule. I would set it up like this on a player by player seasonal basis: 1st case is a spot foul, second offense adds a fine and immediate ejection (even if the first offense was in a previous game) and 3rd offense adds a suspension from the next game on top of the spot foul and ejection. Treat cheating like it is actually cheating.

  11. He is absolutely wrong and I hate this argument. If a DB is in position to interfere like he says, he will just play defense. Football is way too fast, no defensive player in real time will determine that an automatic 15 yard penalty is better than just defending the play.

    Want your proof? It never happens in college. Ever.

  12. Unless the NFL is looking to eliminate all long passes and Hail Marys then they need to leave this rule alone.

