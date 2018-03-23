Vikings’ Joe Berger retires

Getty Images

Vikings offensive lineman Joe Berger is calling it a career.

Berger, a guard/center who started all 16 games for the Vikings last year, said today that he’s done. The 35-year-old Berger played seven seasons in Minnesota after previous stops in Miami and Dallas.

“After a lot of careful thought and prayer I have decided to retire from football,” Berger wrote in a statement. “I have been fortunate to enjoy 13 seasons and have had the opportunity to play with so many good players and coaches. I was on some great teams before the Vikings, but it wasn’t until I got to Minnesota that I really felt at home.”

The move is no surprise, as Berger said during the season that he was leaning toward retirement. But he was a free agent who drew interest from the Lions and Panthers as well as the Vikings, and he decided to listen to those teams’ offers.

In the end, however, he decided he’s done.