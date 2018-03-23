Will Suh wait to sign a new deal?

Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has visited the Saints, Titans, and Rams, but it’s a team he hasn’t visited — the Jets — that has offered him the most money, so far. The fact that he has yet to sign a contract means, as a practical matter, that no team has offered him enough money, yet.

That’s how multiple league insiders have interpreted Suh’s status. If the money was right with any of the interested teams, the deal already would be done.

And that raises another question: Does Suh need to sign a contract now? Suh notoriously avoids most of the offseason program, opting instead to work out on his own. If he’s unattached, there will be no direct or indirect pressure to show up for anything.

If he waits, of course, some teams that currently have interest may lose it — especially if they address their needs in the draft. But it’s safe to assume that at least one team that is interested now will still be interested later; the possibility of injury to one or more starting defensive tackles during the offseason program could result in more teams being interested, and possibly at a greatest financial range than the currently interested teams are inhabiting.

Suh always has done things his own way, and it’s worked for him. In this case, Suh doing things his own way could mean choosing to wait to sign a contract until July or August, trusting that whatever is on the table now will be on the table then.

